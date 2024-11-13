Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village approves 2025 Legislative Program

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Highland Village Municipal Complex

At the Highland Village City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council approved the 2025 Legislative Program, which sets the city’s priorities and key issues for the 89th Session of the Texas Legislature.

“The main theme throughout is cities are the level of government that is closest to the people they serve, and therefore are the level of government best able to identify the needs of a community and appropriate means to address those needs,” the city said in a statement. “While state government should be a resource for cities, decision-making authority should be placed at the municipal level whenever reasonable.”

Key issues include, according to a city news release:

  • Protecting our quality of life by opposing the prohibition of minimum lot sizes in single-family zoned areas and opposing the right to build accessory dwelling units with no restrictions
  • Supporting and protecting the ability for local government officials to use public funds to communicate with legislators and state agencies on matters of public interest
  • Supporting and maintaining the ability to have municipal elections in May
  • Supporting the ability for cities to issue Certificates of Obligations to maintain flexibility for issuing debt
  • Opposing any legislation that increases or expands appraisal caps
  • Supporting an increase to the basic allotment per student funding for schools to keep up with inflation

The legislative program is available here. City officials will meet with state legislators, and the public is encouraged to communicate with state legislators as well.

Previous article
Lewisville ISD Adopt An Angel program opens for 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.