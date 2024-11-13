Highland Village approves 2025 Legislative Program

At the Highland Village City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council approved the 2025 Legislative Program, which sets the city’s priorities and key issues for the 89th Session of the Texas Legislature.

“The main theme throughout is cities are the level of government that is closest to the people they serve, and therefore are the level of government best able to identify the needs of a community and appropriate means to address those needs,” the city said in a statement. “While state government should be a resource for cities, decision-making authority should be placed at the municipal level whenever reasonable.”

Key issues include, according to a city news release:

Protecting our quality of life by opposing the prohibition of minimum lot sizes in single-family zoned areas and opposing the right to build accessory dwelling units with no restrictions

Supporting and protecting the ability for local government officials to use public funds to communicate with legislators and state agencies on matters of public interest

Supporting and maintaining the ability to have municipal elections in May

Supporting the ability for cities to issue Certificates of Obligations to maintain flexibility for issuing debt

Opposing any legislation that increases or expands appraisal caps

Supporting an increase to the basic allotment per student funding for schools to keep up with inflation

The legislative program is available here. City officials will meet with state legislators, and the public is encouraged to communicate with state legislators as well.