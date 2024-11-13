Lewisville ISD Adopt An Angel program opens for 2024

Lewisville ISD’s Adopt An Angel gift program is now open for the 2024 holiday season.

The program, a tradition since 2002, will serve over 3,500 LISD students. Community members donate money, gift cards and holiday gifts to be distributed to underprivileged LISD students this holiday season. The program is organized by the Lewisville High School Student Council and benefits students at all LISD schools. Angels are nominated by LISD school counselors and Communities In Schools of North Texas social workers. Community members and student leaders from the other four LISD high schools will wrap the presents, and LHS will deliver the gifts to the schools of each Angel before the district releases for holiday break.

“Our Angel Gift Program is so special because it gives us the opportunity to significantly impact children and their families throughout Lewisville ISD,” the program student chairs said in a statement. “The program supports those with financial struggles not only by gifting them with toys and games, but by supplying necessities, such as clothing and gift cards for groceries. The child you’re adopting could be a neighbor, a classmate or even a good friend.”

All donations can be brought to The Next Steps Center in Lewisville, 1303 S. Hwy 121, Suite 100, to the attention of Allison Stamey, student activities director.

Click here for more information.