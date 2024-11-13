See’s Candies pop-up returns to The Shops at Highland Village

A See’s Candies pop-up shop opened last week at The Shops at Highland Village for the holiday season.

The shop opened Nov. 8 next to Tiff’s Treats and will be open through Dec. 31, according to a Shops spokesperson. There was a See’s pop-up at The Shops in late 2022, too.

Founded by Charles See and his mother Mary in 1921, See’s Candies is an American manufacturer and distributor of premium handmade chocolate and candy treats. See’s continues to follow Mary’s original recipes made with the finest, freshest ingredients. Customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates at their iconic black-and-white checkered pop-up shop.

