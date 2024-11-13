Shops at Highland Village announces holiday events schedule

The Shops at Highland Village this week announced its holiday season schedule, featuring Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriages, Christmas carolers and more.

The shopping center is kicking off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony — Our Village Glows. Presented in partnership with the Highland Village Women’s Club and the City of Highland Village, the event is set to take place on Nov. 23 from 5:30-8 p.m., according to a news release from The Shops. Taking place in the center’s newly renovated event space called The Backyard (located next to Blue Goose), “Our Village Glows” will debut the center’s brand-new, dazzling 36-foot Christmas tree, covered in over 35,280 LED lights. Arriving on a firetruck, Santa will make his first appearance of the season along with Mrs. Claus and other holiday characters. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win various prizes including gift baskets and gift cards to local businesses. One lucky winner and their family will be chosen to join Santa on stage to light the tree at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the night will benefit the Highland Village Women’s Club’s charitable endeavors. The holiday celebration will also feature various activities for the entire family including horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, ornament making and cookie decorating. The fun will conclude with a live musical performance of holiday classics by The Rosana Eckert Quartet from 7-8 p.m.

In addition, the Highland Village police and fire departments will launch their annual STUFF A CRUISER Toy & Food Drive, benefitting various children’s nonprofit organizations throughout the community, at the event. Be on the lookout for opportunities to drop off donations at The Shops’ management office, Learning Express and more tenants throughout the center.

Holiday fun at The Shops at Highland Village will continue after ‘Our Village Glows’ with various seasonal events and activities for the entire family, including:

Santa Paws Pet Photos – Bring your furry friend for photos with Santa! Starting on Nov. 25, join Santa at his North Pole Lodge, between Sunglass Hut and White House/Black Market, every Monday until Christmas to capture memories. All pets are required to be on a leash and a waiver must be signed by the owner prior to pet experience. Santa will be available for pet photos on the following dates:

Nov. 25 from 3-7 p.m.

Dec. 2 from 3-7 p.m.

Dec. 9 from 3-7 p.m.

Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, with a break to feed his reindeer from 3-4 p.m.

Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a break to feed his reindeer from 3-4 p.m.

Elf at The Shops – When he isn’t busy helping Santa get ready for Christmas, The Shops’ Elf will be handing out special treats to guests. Snap a picture with the Elf and keep an eye on The Shops’ Facebook page to see how you can win a gift card from Learning Express. The Elf will be scurrying around The Shops on Nov. 29 and 30, plus every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Dec. 21, all from noon to 3 p.m.

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides – Enjoy complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides around the center. Carriage rides will not take place during inclement weather. Rides will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with pick-up outside of Great American Cookies on every weekend between Nov. 29 and Christmas: from 4-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2-6 p.m. on Sundays.

Blood Drive – ‘Tis the season of giving! On Nov. 29 and Dec. 20, from noon to 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held in the vacant space between Woodhouse Day Spa and Victoria’s Secret. To reserve your spot, register here.

Mrs. Claus Storytime – Enjoy holiday classics read by Mrs. Claus. Guests will take home a special free gift. Storytime will be held on the following dates:

Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Learning Express. Complimentary milk and cookies provided.

Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Learning Express. Complimentary milk and cookies provided.

Dec. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Cheeky Monkeys. Chicken nugget and french fries available for $14.99.

The Living Christmas Card – Get into the holiday spirit with old-fashioned Christmas carols performed by the Living Christmas Card Quartet. Carolers will not perform during inclement weather. Find them strolling around The Shops on the following dates: Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 16-21 and 23 from 5-8 p.m., as well as Dec. 8, 15 and 22 from 2-5 p.m.

Brunch with Santa – Shoal Creek Tavern will host its annual Brunch with Santa on Dec. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests will have a chance to meet Santa and enjoy a delicious meal of breakfast favorites.

New Year’s Noon – Kick off 2025 early! On Dec. 31 From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can enjoy a party featuring music, dancers, a 360-degree photo booth and face painting. Seconds before noon, the Shops will count down to the new year with a balloon drop and special surprises.

For more information about holiday hours, deals and events at The Shops at Highland Village, visit theshopsathighlandvillage.com/holiday.