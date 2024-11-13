Bartonville Town Update — November 2024

Hello Bartonville! I want to thank everyone who joined us on October 1 for the annual National Night Out, hosted by the Bartonville Police Department. This event aims to foster community connections and strengthen relationships between residents, law enforcement, firefighters, and Town leaders. This year’s festivities included a bounce house, demonstrations from the police and fire departments, and delicious food courtesy of Ms. Piggy and Marty B’s. The evening showcased the strong partnerships between the Bartonville Police Department, Denton County ESD, and the community, reinforcing our shared commitment to public safety. A special thank you to our Town staff, the Crime Control Prevention District (CCPD), board President Jeff Grubb, and all the Directors for their help in organizing and participating in the event.

You may have noticed the new seasonal landscaping around the bronze horses at the Town’s entrance. This project was made possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Bartonville Community Development Corporation (BCDC). I want to sincerely thank the BCDC board members for their vision and commitment to enhancing our community, their efforts have helped create a welcoming and beautiful environment. I’d also like to extend a special thanks to board Chair Randy Van Alstine for coordinating this important project, this is yet another example of how our Town continues to grow and thrive through collaborative efforts.

At the October 15 meeting, the Bartonville Town Council approved issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for solid waste services. This process will invite bids from qualified contractors offering waste management solutions, with the goal of selecting a provider that delivers efficient, reliable, and cost-effective services while prioritizing our residents’ environmental concerns. We encourage community input and will keep everyone informed about the selection timeline and criteria. Our aim is to improve waste management services for the benefit of all Bartonville residents.

The Town welcomed Officer Josh Mazon to our police department. Officer Mazon brings extensive experience and is a great addition to the team. We are looking forward to having him serve with our community.

As the holiday season approaches, we invite everyone to celebrate with us at a series of festive community events. These gatherings are a wonderful opportunity for friends, families, and neighbors to come together, share the joy of the season, and strengthen the bonds that make our community unique.

Blue Santa will soon return to Bartonville! This special program, organized by the Bartonville Police Department, provides gifts to local children and families in need. Blue Santa embodies the spirit of giving, and the community’s generosity is critical to its success. The week of November 12-15, a Christmas tree with wish tags will decorate the Town Hall Lobby. Residents are encouraged to select a gift from the tree or make a financial contribution to ensure every child in Bartonville has a joyful holiday. Gifts and donations are to be returned the week of Dec. 2-6 to ensure that they are wrapped and distributed in time for the holidays. For more information on how to participate, please visit the Town website or contact Town Hall.

The highlight of the holiday season is the second annual Christmas Tree Lighting, held at Town Hall on Saturday, December 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This cherished tradition brings the community together for a magical evening of holiday cheer, complete with hot chocolate, music, and a special visit from Santa. Join us as we count down to the tree lighting, a symbol of the warmth and unity that makes Bartonville so special during this festive time of year.

This year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Challenge will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bartonville Kroger. Last year, our community made an impressive effort and secured second place, just behind the City of Lewisville. This year we’re aiming for the top spot! Competing alongside us in this friendly challenge to raise the most donations are the City of Lewisville, the Town of Highland Village, and the Town of Flower Mound. This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together in support of a worthy cause, and we look forward to raising even more funds to support the important work of the Salvation Army. To sign up and participate, please visit our Town website.

Do not miss any exciting news, updates, or meetings; visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “Notify Me.”