Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — November 2024

Thanksgiving is a reminder of the close-knit spirit that makes our community special. Whether it’s lending a hand to a neighbor, gathering for a meal, or supporting local causes, we embody the true essence of the holiday—gratitude for one another and the good fortune we share. I am thankful for my loving family and so appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the Mayor of Copper Canyon. I wish everyone a joyful and grateful Thanksgiving

If you are traveling to spend time with your families over the holidays, please consider utilizing the Copper Canyon Vacation Watch program. More information can be found on the town’s website at coppercanyon-tx.org/residents/webforms/vacation-watch

Town Boards/Committees

I would like to thank all of our residents who have stepped up to volunteer and serve on our committees. Your dedication and support make a tremendous difference in strengthening our community. Thank you for your commitment!

Town Hall Holiday Schedule

November Town Council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Town offices will be closed on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

We come together to honor and express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Our veterans have selflessly committed their lives to protect our freedoms, our security, and the values that define our nation.

On this day, we reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all those who have worn the uniform, standing strong in the face of adversity to defend our way of life. Veterans from every branch of service, whether they served in times of peace or conflict, deserve our profound respect and appreciation.

As we honor their legacy, let us remember that their contributions go beyond the battlefield. Veterans enrich our communities through their leadership, dedication, and service, continuing to inspire future generations.

We are forever indebted to our veterans and their families for the sacrifices they have made in service to our country. I say thank you to all who serve our nation.

Santa is coming to town!

Santa is coming to town on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Town Hall. You will have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa inside a snow globe. The event will include games, cookie decorating, and crafts for kids. We look forward to seeing all of you at this special event!

New Home Developments

At the October Development Review Committee, two proposed developments were presented:

Aune Ranch – located on Copper Canyon Road, just south of Quiet Hill Circle. The proposed development includes: 22 two-acre lots; 3 detention areas; 2 entrances on Copper Canyon Rd.; Private streets.

Quarter Horse Estates – located at the northwest corner of Woodland Drive and Chinn Chapel. This proposed development includes: 4 two-acre lots; 1 entrance on Woodland Dr.

Both developments will now proceed with creating the preliminary plat to present to the Planning and Zoning Commission. However, the developers did not confirm the timeline for these projects.

Trail Clean Up

The Pilot Knolls Trail Fall Cleanup Day held on Oct. 19th was a great success! We had a fantastic turnout of volunteers who mowed, picked up trash, and trimmed trees along the trail. A big thanks goes out to Steve and Robin Grider for coordinating the cleanup this fall.