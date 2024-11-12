Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Argyle to host public meeting about proposed gas station

By Mark Smith
The town of Argyle will host a PACE Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) meeting this week regarding a proposed QuikTrip gas station and convenience store at the town’s busiest intersection.

Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

The proposed project is for the southeast corner of FM 407 and Hwy 377 in the Waterbrook development, and is a far cry from the original plan for that corner when Waterbrook was first approved, said Councilman Ron Schmidt.

“The initial vision of this intersection was for it to be a very special corner for Argyle, a first impression, if you will,” Schmidt said. “(The proposed QT) doesn’t act as a catalyst to attract high-end retail and restaurants that this area was intended to have.”

Schmidt said the proposed QT could cause an increase in traffic, as well as light and noise pollution, possibly 24 hours a day. He also added that the town doesn’t earn tax revenue from gas sales, so its only revenue would come from the convenience store sales. More than 120 Waterbrook residents have submitted their signed opposition to the project.

The developer has not yet made any formal submittal for the proposed project, but if it does, it will need council approval, which is unlikely. Earlier this year, the Argyle Town Council unanimously approved a resolution stating that a gas station/convenience store is not permitted at that location.

“The feedback from staff to the developer has been negative, but they continue to move forward with it,” Schmidt said. “The council is willing to work with the developer, but it’s very disappointing that they’re still proposing this.”

Residents are invited to meet with the developer, ask questions and provide feedback at the PACE meeting, scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Argyle Town Hall.

Argyle church to give out 800 Thanksgiving meals this week
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

