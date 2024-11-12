Argyle church to give out 800 Thanksgiving meals this week

Community Table, Argyle United Methodist Church’s annual free Thanksgiving meal drive-thru event, will distribute meals to 800 Denton/Argyle area food insecure neighbors this weekend.

The families, pre-registered with Health Services of North Texas, will receive a meal lovingly cooked and packed specifically for them, according to a news release from Community Table organizers. The drive-thru portion of the event is Saturday, but more than 150 area volunteers have been involved with the planning and preparing to cook in the last few months.

“Community Table gives more than just a delicious Thanksgiving meal to a family that needs a hand up, it gives hope and encouragement. Hope that people care, encouragement that through this gift of a meal a family has one less thing to worry about,” said Teri Johnson, Director of Marketing & Communications for Health Services of North Texas. “Argyle UMC has been providing hope and encouragement to families at Health Services of North Texas for more than 20 years.”

Providing an entire Thanksgiving Meal to 800 individuals included: 21 pounds of green beans, 234 pounds of cornbread, 320 pounds of potatoes, 300 pounds of turkey, 250 packets of gravy, 1,600 rolls and 105 pumpkin pies.

“At Argyle United Methodist Church, we believe that sharing a meal is one the most profound ways to share love, compassion, and hope,” said Associate Pastor Rev. Jennifer Stevens. “This Thanksgiving, we are honored to provide meals for 800 clients of Health Services of North Texas. It’s our way of embodying the spirit of gratitude and unity, and ensuring that everyone in our community feels valued and cared for. Together, we can make a meaningful difference, one meal at a time.”

Food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life which often equates to missed meals or unhealthy choices. Feeding America indicates that the food insecurity rate is 12.9% in North Texas. The North Texas Food Bank translates this to one in eight people, including one in five children. The National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities says that limited or uncertain access to adequate and affordable nutritious foods and is a major public health concern and is associated with increased risk for multiple chronic health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, mental health disorders and other chronic diseases.

“Christ shared meals with those He loved,” said Lead Pastor Dale Tampke. “His message of unconditional love and care for all, just as they are, is our message as well. Through our offering of Thanksgiving meals, we extend our love, hospitality, and care to these 800 Health Services of North Texas clients. In this season of joy and thanksgiving, we are grateful for our partnership with HSNT and this chance to share God’s love with the community.”

Several area businesses contributed to the Community Table 2024 effort, including Kroger in Bartonville, Market Street in Flower Mound, Marty B’s, Dr. Kellie Cleveland at Lantana Family Dentistry, Tom Thumb in Flower Mound and Whole Foods in Highland Village.