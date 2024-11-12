Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Light the World Giving Machine returns to Grapevine

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Th Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Light the World Giving Machine is returning to Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas, to raise funds for several charities.

Giving Machines are red vending machines that allow users to donate items like clothing, baby supplies, medicine and even goats for people in need during the holidays. With a swipe of a card at the machines, items can be purchased ranging in price from $5 to $150 and include staples for charities. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities, according to a news release from fundraiser organizers. Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machine is part of the Light the World holiday campaign, providing an instant act of service.

“The Giving Machine is sponsored by our Church as a way to have an unforgettable giving experience with friends and families,” said Jonathan Cannon, North Texas Area Authority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “These moments help us feel the Savior’s love for all of God’s children.”

Five North Texas charities will benefit: Salvation Army North Texas, Catholic Charities Dallas, Lovepacs, 6 Stones and Agape. Two global charities, Lifting Hands International and UNICEF – USA, will also benefit.

The Giving Machine will be in three locations throughout the metroplex from Nov. 22 to Jan. 1, according to the news release. It will start in Grapevine, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, at Napoli’s Italian Kitchen & Market, 309 S. Main St. Then, the Giving Machine will travel to make its debut in Frisco on Frisco Square from Dec. 7-18. It will make its final stop in Historic Downtown McKinney at Guava Tree from Dec. 20 until Jan. 1.

“I love the concept of the Giving Machines,” said Jen Leney, director of 6 Stones. “I love that you are teaching families charitable giving. There’s a lot of need and as we collaborate together, we can transform whole communities. The Giving Machine concept of spreading Light around the World is exactly what we do.”

Since the first Light the World Giving Machine launched in 2017, hundreds of thousands of people have contributed $32 million to assist those in need.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

