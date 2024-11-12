Wild Fork combats holiday hunger with 2nd annual National Donation Day

In a bid to address food insecurity during the holiday season, Wild Fork, a meat and seafood market, will hold its second annual National Donation Day on Thursday, Nov. 21. The event, spanning Wild Fork’s 57 stores in the U.S. and Canada, aims to provide essential high-quality protein to communities in need through partnerships with local food banks.

Locally, Wild Fork has teamed up with the North Texas Food Bank and has set a company goal of contributing more than 5,000 pounds of protein. To encourage community participation, the company will donate items purchased on National Donation Day directly to local food organizations and will match the total pounds of protein donated by customers.

“We are deeply committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve, especially during a time when many individuals and families are in need,” said Olga Gonzalez, CEO of Wild Fork Foods USA & Canada. “Our goal goes beyond providing meals; we aim to deliver hearty, nutritious food to those who might otherwise go without.”

The initiative is also part of Wild Fork’s #ForkiesForGood campaign, where employees, referred to as “Forkies,” will volunteer in-store, helping customers and promoting community support.

Wild Fork’s Flower Mound store is located at 5850 Long Prairie Rd.