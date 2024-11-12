Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Denton Update: November 2024

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth

As we turn the page on a memorable month of October with our first Denton Halloween experience, I am reminded of our community’s passion and vibrancy. If you had the opportunity to visit our downtown area, you saw firsthand how our city comes together to support one another and it is this spirit that is the focus of my column. Reflecting on the blessings in our own lives, I look forward to spending the upcoming holiday season with my family and friends.

Unfortunately, there are some in our community that experience a great amount of stress and uncertainty over the next couple of months. High utility bills, food insecurity, and the pressure to provide holiday gifts for children can weigh heavily on our neighbors. That’s why I’m calling on all of us to lend a hand to others across the region.

I recently accepted a challenge from my friend, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, to collect toy donations for our local Toys for Tots chapter. Now until early December, you have the opportunity to donate new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Drop-off locations are available throughout the city, including at our fire and police stations, public libraries, and rec centers. A small gift can bring instant joy to a child, and your generosity could make their holiday unforgettable.

Another way you can make an immediate impact is by helping neighbors with their utility bills. Denton’s Powerful Connections program was recently launched and allows individuals to gift payments toward utility services. Participants can choose to gift a specific individual or business, or send to an anonymous family. Providing financial relief to those in need offers a meaningful alternative for anyone looking to give a truly impactful gift. More information on our Powerful Connections program can be found on the city website.

While I hope to see everyone soon, it’s a good time to remind you that a simple gesture of kindness can lift someone’s spirits and show them the true strength of the Denton community. Whether through donations or just being a caring neighbor, we all have something to offer. Thank you for your compassion and I wish you and your family a joyous, peaceful holiday season.

