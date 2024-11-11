Area businesses hosting food drive for CCA

Carrollton-based Expo Home Improvement has organized a food drive for later this week to benefit Christian Community Action, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing homelessness and addressing food insecurity for Denton County residents.

As families throughout the community prepare for Thanksgiving, the public can donate nonperishable food items — including peanut butter, cereal, macaroni and cheese, and canned goods — to help ensure that neighbors in need have enough to eat this holiday season.

Items can be dropped off at Expo Home Improvement’s office, located at 2430 Lacy Lane in Carrollton, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Additionally, Cerulean Blue Coffee House at 420 Parker Square in Flower Mound will be accepting donations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from food drive organizers.

“For many families, Thanksgiving is a time to come together and share a meal,” said Michael Flores, President of Expo Home Improvement. “However, for others, putting food on the table is a daily struggle. At Expo Home Improvement, we’re committed to making a meaningful impact, and this food drive is an opportunity for our community to support neighbors who may be facing a difficult season. We’re grateful for the chance to work with Christian Community Action and hope this drive brings comfort to those in need.”

With community support, Expo Home Improvement and CCA aim to collect enough food to alleviate some of the burdens facing vulnerable families in Denton County, helping to ensure all families can focus on the joys of the holiday season, the news release said. The goal is to fill an Expo Home Improvement truck to the brim, creating a generous donation that embodies their mission of “Loving People, Lasting Impact” and leaving a lasting mark on the community.