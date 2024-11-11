Lewisville man dies in crash on I-35E frontage road

Authorities have released the name of a Lewisville man who died last week in a crash on the I-35E frontage road, just north of Main Street.

Police responded to the crash around 1:40 p.m. Thursday to find the one-vehicle wreckage, according to a spokesman for the Lewisville Police Department. Police believe the driver lost control somehow — possibly due to excessive speed and wet roadways — and crashed into the concrete wall.

The driver, 28-year-old Nelson Dario Vazquez Sosa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.