Monday, November 11, 2024
Lewisville mayor issues annual Red Kettle Challenge

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Salvation Army

Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore recently issued a friendly challenge to the mayors of Flower Mound, Bartonville, Crossroads, Hickory Creek and Denton to benefit The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The Lewisville mayor’s bell-ringing challenge will be held on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. Gilmore and other elected officials and city employees will set up outside Sam’s Club located at 751 W. Main St. The other mayors will announce their time and location at a later date.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign provides the largest percentage of The Salvation Army’s operating budget for the entire year. The Red Kettle Campaign funds community programs such as clothing assistance, food pantry and meal service, employment assistance, rent and utility assistance, adult education, and emergency response.

In 2024, donations made to the Salvation Army for Lewisville led to the distribution of more than 62,000 pounds of food and 14,950 meals, and helped more than 4,700 people in need.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

