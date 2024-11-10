Local high school bands shine at Super Regionals in San Antonio

Flower Mound, Marcus and Hebron High Schools delivered impressive performances at the Bands of America (BOA) Super Regionals in San Antonio this past Friday and Saturday.

Hosted by Music for All, BOA competitions are recognized as the premier events for high school marching bands, attracting top-tier talent from across the nation.

A total of 70 bands, including groups from Texas, Mississippi, and Arizona, competed in the preliminary rounds for a chance to advance to the finals, where the top 15 bands are selected. LISD made a clean sweep of the top three spots at the competition, with Flower Mound High School taking home first place, Hebron placing second, and Marcus securing third.

Led by director Brent Biskup, Flower Mound’s performance, titled “Textures and Tones,” was inspired by the work of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and featured the musical composition “Triton” by Jun Nagao. The band’s colorful show was further enhanced by a unique color guard featuring red bob wigs.

Marcus High School, under the direction of Jeffrey D. Jones, also delivered a strong performance, featuring musical selections by popular artist Hozier.

The bands will now remain in San Antonio to compete in the UIL State Marching Championships, which begins Monday.

(Submitted by Allen David Photography)