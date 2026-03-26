HteaO to open new store along Hwy 114

Southern Denton County residents will have another chance to score a refreshing beverage with HTeaO submitting plans to open along Hwy 114.

The new location is expected to go in at the corner of Hwy 114 and Championship Parkway, according to a filing with the state.

It will be just west of Tanger Outlets, Texas Motor Speedway and I-35W.

Construction on the $1.2 million, 1,960-square-foot project is expected to start mid-July and be completed in January 2027.

Work includes a typical HTeaO building style with a single-lane drive-thru and other necessary site work.

HTeaO serves tea, iced and hot coffee, lemonades and other refreshers.

The national chain has been tied to a lot of southern Denton County news lately.

Its Flower Mound location opened in August 2024 and has since done well under local ownership.

A new HTeaO location along Hwy 377 in Roanoke was announced in July 2025 and has since opened.

Lewisville also got a taste of HTeaO when it was one of a few new locations announced in 2022.

However, not all HTeaO plans have fared well in the area.

A construction site at Highland Village Town Center along FM 407 was left vacated when HTeaO backed out of the site after enduring multiple setbacks since it was announced in 2022.

Near the middle of March, Cold Stone Creamery and Blimpie Sub Shop were announced as new tenants at Beechwood Shopping Center, which is at the same intersection as the planned HTeaO.

For more information on HTeaO, visit the national drive-thru tea chain’s website.