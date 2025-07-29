A new HTeaO will be opening along 377 in Roanoke

The popular tea drive-thru HTeaO will be opening its next location in Roanoke at 1320 North Hwy 377, replacing the Schlotzky’s by the Chick-Fil-A and Discount Tire.

Construction and renovations to prepare the building for its new occupant are expected to be completed in the fall, which is when the store is expected to open.

Owner Dana Ellis also runs an HTeaO store in Arlington. Her business partner, Jared Lee, is the general manager at that location and will help Ellis open the Roanoke location.

HTeaO is a Texas-based drink franchise that recently opened a store in Flower Mound. Dirt is moving on another location in Highland Village. In all of the franchises, there is some connection to the community.

For Ellis, she lives in far north Keller and all four of her kids graduated from or currently attend Liberty Christian in Argyle, so she frequently drives the stretch of Hwy 377 where her new store will be.

“We go to a lot of restaurants and stores in Roanoke and we really just fell in love with the community and the friendliness of the people,” said Ellis. “And we love to see how fast Roanoke is growing and we want to be a part of that.”

She also said she loves Friday Night Lights and can’t wait to work out a partnership with Byron Nelson High School to better connect with the community.

For Ellis, the location on 377 was important because it is a very high-traffic area, which she knows from her daily commutes on the road.

“We know there’s a lot of people commuting from Denton, Flower Mound and Argyle and a lot of new businesses being built that have increased the traffic,” she said. “So, while it’s a little frustrating getting my kids to school, it’s going to be really great for our business and we’re excited for it.”