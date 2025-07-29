NWS issues Heat Advisory for Denton County

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for parts of North Texas, including Denton County, Tuesday morning with temperatures expected to reach above 100 degrees.

Originally, the advisory was only supposed to last through Tuesday, but it was recently extended until Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Denton recently hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2025 with a 100-degree day on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service’s forecast, Denton could see temperatures reach up to 104 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

The heat index could be as high as 108 degrees.

According to the NWS, hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

They advise people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If someone does spend time outside, NWS advises they take extra precautions, such as wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening and taking action when observing symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and anyone experiencing it should call 911.

The forecast calls for a cold front on Friday, bringing in isolated thunderstorms and temperatures down for the weekend.