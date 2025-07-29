Denton estate planning attorney releases new informational book

Leigh Hilton, an award-winning estate planning and elder law attorney, announced on Monday the release of her latest book, “What Your Family Should Know if Something Happens to You.”

The book is written as a guide that doesn’t focus on the traditional legal documents like wills and trusts and instead focuses on additional documents and valuable tools that can prepare families for a variety of consequences that they face when someone passes away.

According to a press release from Hilton, the book is designed to encourage readers to gather and organize important information that is often taken for granted and can get lost and misplaced at the worst time. The book’s goal is to increase communication between parents, children, siblings, relatives and anyone else that may need to plan ahead.

“My heart goes out to families who have to suffer because the person who passed away did not know how to make it easier,” said Hilton. “For surviving children and siblings, in particular, it can be incredibly overwhelming to deal with so many issues during such a difficult time. Often, this results in them having to step in to look through files, stacks of paper and even unopened mail—mining for answers to some pretty difficult questions.”

Other books by Hilton include “Who Gets Your Stuff When You Die” and “Finding strength in the face of Alzheimer’s.”

Hilton’s missions with all her books are to make her more than just a typical estate planning and elder law attorney. She prides herself on offering practical advice with a personal touch and being someone who will listen to clients, understand their concerns, offer support, compassion and patience during what can be the most difficult of times.

“That is what this book is all about,” said Hilton. “In some small way, I can help make a difference.”

For more information, visit Hilton’s website or contact her via email at [email protected].