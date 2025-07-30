Town of Double Oak Update – July 2025

July strolls into Double Oak wearing flip-flops and a wide-brimmed hat, humming patriotic tunes and carrying the scent of backyard barbecue and freshly cut grass.

It’s the kind of month where kids chase lightning bugs down quiet cul-de-sacs, sprinklers become community fountains and lemonade stands pop up like wildflowers. Fireworks light up our big Texas skies as neighbors gather to celebrate freedom and friendship. The days are long, hot and golden—perfect for a lazy afternoon under the shade of a live oak or an evening walk with the hum of cicadas as your soundtrack.

In Double Oak, July doesn’t just arrive—it soaks in, inviting us all to slow down, smile and savor summer in our special corner of Texas.

Understanding the Double Oak Land Use Process

A recent zoning request involving a proposed private-use Helistop has drawn increased attention from residents in Double Oak. In the interest of transparency and education, this article outlines the current status of the request, explains how zoning and Specific Use Permit (SUP) matters are handled in Double Oak, and provides important context about how local government functions in these situations.

The Zoning and SUP Process: How It Works

Any request to change the use of land in Double Oak—whether it’s a rezoning or a request for a Specific Use Permit—must follow a legally required multi-step process:

Formal Application: The process begins when an applicant submits a zoning change or SUP request, including required documents such as a site plan, legal description, and applicable fees.

Public Notification: The Town mails notice to property owners within 200 feet and posts official notice at Town Hall and online at least 10 days before the first public hearing.

Planning & Zoning Commission Hearing: A public hearing is held by the Planning & Zoning Commission, during which residents can share feedback. The Commission then votes to recommend approval, denial, or modifications.

Town Council Hearing: A second public hearing is held by the Town Council. The Council considers the P&Z recommendation and public input before voting.

Ordinance Adoption: If approved, an ordinance is adopted to formalize the zoning change or SUP.

This process is required by law and ensures that all zoning matters are handled consistently, fairly, and with public input.

Timeline of the Helistop Request

April 14, 2025: The property owner submitted an initial zoning request and SUP application to allow a private-use Helistop.

June 9, 2025: The applicant submitted the required replat, which officially triggered the formal process.

Public Notice was then issued, and the item was scheduled for a public hearing before the Planning & Zoning Commission on July 1, 2025.

Until the replat was submitted, the Town was not authorized to begin the formal zoning process.

June 25, 2025: The applicant submitted a request to withdraw his application due to a procedural error.

July 1, 2025: The applicant resubmitted the request and a Public Hearing was scheduled for August 7.

Informal Conversations Are Not Official Actions

It is common for the Mayor, Council Members or Town Staff to have conversations with residents, developers or outside parties exploring future ideas or proposals. These interactions are routine and happen in every town.

However, unless and until a formal application is submitted, such conversations are purely informal, are not part of any official process and are not subject to public disclosure. They carry no authority and should not be interpreted as signaling support, opposition or direction by the Town.

No Position Taken, Legal Oversight Maintained

As Mayor, I want to make it clear that I nor any of the Town Council or Planning and Zoning Committee have taken any position on this zoning request and I will not attempt to influence the Planning & Zoning Commission or the Town Council. If resubmitted, the application will move forward through the appropriate public channels, and all decisions will be made based on the facts, legal standards and community feedback.

Throughout this process, the Town Attorney has been consulted and continues to provide legal guidance to ensure full compliance with Double Oak’s ordinances and Texas law.

Why This Process Matters

This zoning and SUP procedure exists to ensure:

Transparency and Notice – Property owners and neighbors are informed and have the opportunity to participate.

Checks and Balances – Two separate public hearings (P&Z and Town Council) provide a thorough and balanced review.

Consistency and Fairness – The same process is followed for all applicants, ensuring that no one receives special treatment.

Protection of Community Character – Land use decisions reflect thoughtful planning and are grounded in the Town’s long-standing values.

These protections are especially important in a small town like Double Oak, where rural character, open space, and orderly development are key priorities for our residents.

What Happens Next

The Town Council will hold a public hearing on August 7 since the applicant resubmitted his request.

If approved, the zoning change and SUP will be adopted by ordinance.

If denied, the request will not proceed.

Final Thoughts

The Helistop request, like any zoning matter, is being handled through the same transparent, lawful process that applies to all property owners and applicants. Speculation, social media commentary, or early-stage conversations are not a substitute for the formal steps that ensure fairness, consistency, and due process.

I appreciate the community’s engagement on this topic and encourage all residents to stay informed and involved. Our town is strongest when we come together with respect, facts, and a shared commitment to preserving what makes Double Oak unique.

If you have questions about the zoning process or wish to review application materials, please contact Town Hall at 972-539-9464 or visit our website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov.