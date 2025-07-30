Petition requesting to create Northlake Fresh Water District accepted, hearing scheduled

At Denton County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday, a petition requesting the creation of a fresh water supply district in Northlake’s extraterritorial jurisdiction was accepted.

It’s the first step in forming a new fresh water supply district in Northlake. As part of the first step, the landowner petitioning to request the creation of the district must get the consent of the town, which Northlake offered.

“On behalf of the Town of Northlake, I am writing in support of the creation of the Northlake Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 of Denton County,” said Northlake Mayor Brian Montini in a letter to Commissioner’s Court. “The creation of the District is essential to the economic development of Northlake and beyond.”

According to Northlake officials, fresh water supply districts allow for the assessment of additional property taxes to finance public infrastructure.

The Town has not completed negotiations for this particular property, but other utility districts exist in Northlake that have funded public infrastructure.

“Fully developed, the District will serve as an industrial park and feature multiple buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet of industrial warehouse and space and associated infrastructure to serve development,” said Montini. “It will add substantial new tax base and sales taxes and diversify the local and state economy.”

Montini said the District will be within Northlake’s corporate limits and won’t require any county services. He also expressed how important the District would be amid the Town’s rapid growth.

“It is of vital importance that Texas meets the challenges of growth by providing high-quality, public infrastructure,” he said. “The District, and other special water districts, aim to do just that.”

Special water districts are responsible for much of the water, sewer, drainage and road facilities in high-growth regions of Texas.

Montini said that is made possible through the additional tax revenue that is generated from development, which helps cover the costs.

According to county documents, the proposed District will contain around 155 acres of land within Denton County in Northlake’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The next step in the process of creating a fresh water supply district is the public hearing, which the Court scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12, at 1 Courthouse Drive, Suite 3100 in the Commissioner’s Courtroom.