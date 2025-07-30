HTeaO backs out from Highland Village

The HTeaO that was originally planned to go in on FM 407/Justin Road in Highland Village officially withdrew its application.

According to the City, HTeaO withdrew its plans, leaving nationwide real estate management firm Brixmor on the search for a new tenant.

HTeaO’s plans for a location in Highland Village have been up-and-down since it was announced in 2022 that they would be one of three HTeaO stores to open in southern Denton County.

After three years later, the Lewisville location had opened, but news broke that planning changes had caused delays at the Highland Village site on Justin Road. The store changed from a franchise to a corporate store, so corporate wanted to make some changes before construction started.

In March 2025, the project was back on course after Highland Village City Council approved an adjusted site plan. The building was reduced by about 352 square feet, and an 8-foot sidewalk to connect to the FM 407 trails, were added to the plan.

Since then, the Flower Mound location opened and another store was announced to go in on Hwy 377 in Roanoke.