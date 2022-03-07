HTeaO bringing three new locations to southern Denton County

A growing chain of premium Texas teas is planning to open three new locations in southern Denton County by the end of the year.

HTeaO is planning to open up shop in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville, according to a company spokesperson. HTeaO serves tea made with premium reverse-osmosis water, which is available by the bottle, gallon and five-gallon sizes. Every location has a full tea bar with over 26 flavors of sweet and unsweet tea, as well as a fruit bar. All drinks are half-price from 2-4 p.m. daily, and first responders drink for free anytime when in uniform.

The Highland Village location will be at 2240 Justin Road, and the Lewisville location will be 1267 West FM 3040. The company does not yet have an address for the Flower Mound shop. Currently, the closest HTeaO locations to southern Denton County are in Grapevine and Denton.

