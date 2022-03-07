March brings the annual ritual of “spring cleaning.” It’s the time when you discover all those dust bunnies that have been hiding all winter long.

Dust bunnies sounds cute right? You can purchase dust bunny dolls and watch animated movies online. Dust bunnies don’t hop and are sometimes called dust mice, but they don’t bite. So, what exactly are dust bunnies?

The sun is shining through the window, and you see dust flying in the air and then it lands. Then we dust what we can see. But what about the dust particles we don’t see? Combine dust and other disgusting particles like hair, spider webs, dead skin, and dust mites with static electricity and “poof” – a dust bunny is born.

The American Lung Association identifies dust mites as one of the major indoor triggers for people with allergies and asthma. They’re naked to the eye but a single gram of dust can contain up to 19,000 mites and that’s just gross.

When homeowners call, we ask about dust levels in the home and if anyone suffers from allergies. Why? Because your indoor air quality is important to us and we know that maintaining the right humidity in your home minimizes the growth of dust mites.

As you gear up for spring cleaning make sure you pay special attention to the favorite hiding spots for dust bunnies like under and behind furniture, appliances and underneath your bed.

Don’t recycle dust bunnies. Get your ducts professionally cleaned. Give your AC system some “lovin.” Our inspection and tune-up comes with a no breakdown guarantee to make sure your family stays comfortable through the long haul of the Texas heat.

Contact us at forcehomeservices.com. It would be our pleasure to serve you.