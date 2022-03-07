LISD adjusts calendar to make up for recent closures

Lewisville ISD announced Friday that it is adjusting its academic calendar to make up for several days of schools that were canceled recently.

In the first two months of 2022, Lewisville ISD closed for three days due to COVID-related staffing shortages in January, two days for winter weather in early February and one day for winter weather in late February. In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp said the district needs to make up for those days with “bad weather days” that are built into the school calendar.

Now, staff and students will report to school on April 18, May 24 will be a full day of school and May 25 will be an early release day.

Rapp said the calendar changes don’t account for the most recent closure, Feb. 24, and the district will discuss solutions and soon announce its plans to account for that lost day.

Click here to see the new LISD academic calendar.