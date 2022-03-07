FMPD to host free safe-boating course

The Flower Mound Police Department will host a free safe-boating course this spring, and interested residents are encouraged to sign up soon.

The course will cover lake preparedness and required equipment for a safe boating experience, with tips for new and inexperienced boaters, according to a FMPD news release on Monday. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on May 7 at Twin Coves Marina, 4500 Murrell Park Road No. 9, on Lake Grapevine.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more information and/or to register, email [email protected]