Positive West Nile mosquito trap found near Northlake

Denton County Public Health has reported two mosquito traps that tested positive for West Nile virus; one southeast of Northlake and another near Hackberry, which is northeast of Lewisville Lake.

In response, DCPH will be fogging in both locations Thursday through Thursday, August 7, as long as weather permits.

The truck-based ultra-low volume fogging will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Recently, Flower Mound had a pair of mosquito tests come back positive for West Nile, as well. Denton County had another three positive tests at the end of June.

DCPH advises residents do the following to minimize the risk of contracting the virus:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

So far, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile in Denton County.

For more information on West Nile Virus in Denton County, visit the DCPH website.