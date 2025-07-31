Falconer: Delivering efficient, transparent service to Denton County residents

After serving as Precinct 2 Commissioner in Denton County for just over two years, I believe it is a good time to introduce myself now that I have gained more in-depth knowledge of how county government works and how it impacts you directly.

County government is unique in that it provides many functions almost behind the scenes – like keeping your records from birth to marriage to death while acting as the repository for all civil and criminal court proceedings and records as well.

We are responsible for the county jail system, motor vehicle registration, economic development and tax collection for most entities ranging from cities to schools as well as providing public health education and services and conducting all elections in the county.

Our sheriff, emergency management and fire marshal teams are at the forefront of ensuring the safety of our residents, working closely with their counterparts at the local, state and federal levels.

All of this is just a small part of the responsibilities under the county form of government.

As a Commissioner on a Court of five members, which includes four precinct Commissioners and the County Judge, we are responsible for daily operations as well as for the annual budget, which is a monthslong process of review.

This is where my experience comes in handy as both a council member and mayor for the City of Carrollton where I served a total of 11 years. My time with Carrollton also enabled me to serve on the North Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Board and Regional Transportation Council, the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition, the North Texas Commission, the North Central Texas Emergency Preparedness Planning Council, and the Metroplex Mayor’s Association.

The knowledge I gained has proven exceptionally helpful in my role as Precinct 2 Commissioner, which covers the southern and eastern portions of Denton County including Carrollton, Castle Hills/Lewisville, The Colony, Corinth, Crossroads, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Little Elm, Plano and Shady Shores.

In addition, my work as a registered architect with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture, both from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, has given me a unique set of skills that I bring to the Court.

As a 35-year resident of Carrollton and Denton County, I have seen firsthand the rapid development of our region.

It is important for us to build strong partnerships with our local entities to collectively plan ahead to ensure infrastructure is in place for new development, whether commercial or residential. Together, we also work on funding and building new roads and bridges as we see increased traffic in our area, utilizing our $650 million in bonds for improved transportation. With an estimated 1,068,355 residents as of Jan. 1, 2025, we continue to grow daily by an estimated 90 people, making us one of the fastest growing counties in the state and across the country.

Meeting these needs while also making sure we are transparent and efficient in how we deliver those services is important to me.

I am fortunate to serve in this role and have the loving support of my wife, Susan, our three daughters, three sons-in-law and seven grandchildren.

It is an honor to be your Precinct 2 Commissioner, and I welcome your thoughts anytime.

Feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] or call my office at 972-434-7140.