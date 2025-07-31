Former Flower Mound teacher charged in Arkansas hiking trail murders

Arkansas police arrested Andrew James McGann, 28, of Springdale, Ark., in connection with the July 26 double homicide of Clinton and Cristen Brink, who were hiking with their two children at Devil’s Den State Park, CBS News reported.

McGann, a former Donald Elementary School teacher in Flower Mound was taken into custody at a Springdale barbershop Wednesday following a five-day manhunt. Police credited trail camera footage and public tips for leading to McGann, who is charged with two counts of capital murder and being held without bond.

Clinton and Cristen Brink, who recently moved to Prairie Grove, Ark., were killed while protecting their daughters, ages 7 and 9, who were unharmed.

Parents in Flower Mound told CBS News they previously reported concerns over McGann’s classroom behavior before he resigned from Lewisville ISD in 2023.

McGann had been hired at Springdale Public Schools as a teacher candidate for the upcoming year. Springdale school officials said McGann had passed all background checks but had not yet interacted with students there.