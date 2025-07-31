Argyle Station announces tenants and potential opening date

Argyle Station, the new business offices in Argyle along Hwy 377 at Frenchtown Road, announced they will be opening on Thursday, September 18.

The announced list of tenants include Frenchtown Salon Suites, Argyle Fine Wine & Spirits, Dan’s Bagels, Argyle Cigar and Smoke, Real Estate Station and State Farm.

Jamie Johnson of Real Estate Station said the plan is to host an event to celebrate the opening day. They are hoping to reaching out to the Argyle Business Association to schedule a ribbon-cutting, as well.