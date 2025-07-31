From the Firehouse – July 2025

Twice a year—in the Spring and Fall—the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency encourages communities to participate in “Drug Take Back” events to help prevent medication misuse and overdose. In fact, more than 100,000 Americans lose their lives each year due to drug poisoning or overdose (CDC, 2025).

However, in our community, we believe every day should be “Drug Take Back” day.

That’s why Denton County ESD provides a year-round solution to help our residents dispose of unused or expired medications—conveniently, anonymously, and responsibly.

Why Safe Disposal Matters

Old or leftover medications—often tucked away in bathroom cabinets—can pose real risks. They may fall into the wrong hands, be accidentally ingested, or end up polluting our water systems. We often receive calls from family members seeking guidance on how to dispose of medications after the loss of a loved one. Without a safe and simple option, these pills can remain forgotten—but not harmless.

Introducing SingleUse Disposal Systems (SUDS)

To make safe disposal easy and accessible, Denton County ESD now offers SingleUse Disposal Systems (SUDS) at every fire station. These prepaid envelopes are funded through a grant and allow you to mail unused pills securely to an incineration facility, where they’re permanently removed from circulation.

How to Use Your SUDS Kit:

Pick one up – Visit the lobby of any Denton County ESD #1 fire station to get a free medication disposal envelope. Collect your meds – Include prescription or over-the-counter pills (no liquids or sharps). Seal and send – Use the pre-paid envelope to mail your meds to a secure incineration facility. Rest easy – You’ve taken an important step to protect your home, your loved ones, and the environment.

Make July Your Clean-Out Month

Take a few minutes this July to clean out your medicine cabinets. It’s a small act that makes a big impact—on your health, the safety of your home, and the wellbeing of our community.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.