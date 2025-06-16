Local couple brews success with HTeaO in Flower Mound

Lantana residents Aaron and Allie Mattlage had just one goal when they opened the doors to their HTeaO franchise in Flower Mound last August: Be the best five minutes of someone’s day. After all, they already knew they had struck gold with what they were about to serve up each day—26 flavors of iced tea and a full coffee menu will get you in good with anyone.

But to take their store to the next level, they knew they had to combine those delicious treats with a hometown focus on people.

“It’s coffee, tea and people,” Aaron said. “The environment is a fun place to be, and we wanted to bring that to where we live. We encourage people to come inside and give us a try. We have sample cups, so you can literally sample all 26 flavors.”

Allie added, “It feels like a great spot for the community to come hang out. And we would love for people to keep coming back again and again.”

Who wouldn’t want to keep coming back? This is especially true as spring turns to summer, and iced tea quickly becomes the perfect drink to cool off and tickle the taste buds. HTeaO offers a range of ultra-premium tea, water and coffee products in-store and through convenient drive-thru services.

The 26 flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea are made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients. So, whether local families are in the mood for a Mango Tango Refresher, Sweet Coconut, Strawberry Passion, the Texas Chai or something in between, they won’t be disappointed.

Their menu also includes hot coffee, lemonade, dozens of iced coffee options and a secret menu that must be seen to be believed.

“What makes everything so good is the water and ice. It’s pure and all-natural—no artificial flavors or syrups,” Aaron said. “It’s naturally brewed in the flavor it comes in. Plus, we have various other seasonal beverages.”

This is Aaron and Allie’s first foray into small-business ownership. They first learned of HTeaO as customers in Allie’s hometown of Midland. They were instantly impressed by the atmosphere, tea selections and, of course, the employees.

Naturally, they wanted to join the fast-growing list of franchises popping up across Texas. Having one in Flower Mound made perfect sense.

“Allie and I are in the store with our team every day,” Aaron said. “We are excited to be part of this community.”

To learn more about HTeaO Flower Mound, stop in for a visit at the corner of Cross Timbers and Morriss.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)