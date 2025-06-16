City of Justin Update – June 2025

June marks a season of fresh beginnings—and we’re feeling that momentum here in the City of Justin! I’m thrilled to welcome our newly-elected and returning City Council members: Ryan Stevens (Place 1), Tomas Mendoza (Place 2 – reelected) and Steven Teschke (Place 3).

Thank you, Councilmembers, for your willingness to serve our community. We look forward to the leadership, ideas and dedication each of you brings as we continue building a stronger, more connected Justin.

Our city is also seeing exciting progress on the education front. The new Justin Elementary School is on track to open its doors this fall, and we can’t wait to see students learning and growing in a modern, state-of-the-art facility. This new school is a reflection of our city’s growth and the continued investment in the future of our youngest residents.

As summer kicks off, I want to remind everyone to stay safe during the warmer months. With school out and temperatures rising, be mindful of water safety—whether you’re enjoying time at the lake, pool or splash pad. Always supervise children around water and make sure everyone knows the basics of swimming. With the Texas heat in full swing, don’t forget to stay hydrated, take breaks from the sun and check in on elderly neighbors or loved ones who may need a little extra care. Heat-related illnesses are preventable with a little planning and awareness.

And as many of you prepare for summer vacations, please keep home safety in mind. Let a neighbor know if you’ll be out of town and make sure security systems or cameras are functioning. For our Justin residents, don’t forget that the Justin Police Department offers a free Vacation Watch Program. This service provides extra peace of mind while you’re away—officers will periodically check on your home during your absence. To sign up, visit cityofjustin.com/vacationwatch.

Thank you for continuing to make Justin a safe, welcoming and vibrant place to live. I’m proud of the direction we’re headed and can’t wait to see what this new season brings!