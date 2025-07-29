Highland Village City Update – July 2025

Summer is officially here. We kicked off the summer season on June 14 at Celebrate Highland Village. I have heard from so many of you how much you enjoyed having the event at Doubletree Ranch Park.

This park is designed for events and provides a beautiful gathering spot for our community. A big thank you to all our amazing City teams. A huge thank you to our Parks Department for putting on such a well-organized, fun-filled event, our Fire Department for keeping everyone safe and involved, and our Police Department for ensuring a smooth and secure evening for all. From the kids’ activities, splash pad, food trucks, live music and spectacular fireworks, it was a night to remember!

During the summer months, City staff work to prepare our school zones, and we are working on a safe routes to school plan. The City has created a short survey for our elementary and middle school parents to help us understand how your child will be traveling to school. Your responses will help staff plan for safe routes to school for the 2025-2026 school year. Just visit highlandvillage.org/survey to provide your input.

We have received updates on a couple of transportation projects. TxDOT has begun intersection improvements at FM 2499 and FM 407. This project will add dual left turn lanes in all four directions of the intersection. There will be various lane closures during this time and heavy equipment in the area, so please use caution when construction workers are present; you may wish to seek alternate routes. Improvements at this intersection have been requested in nearly every City mobility survey, so while there will be a few months of discomfort, once complete, we should see much better traffic flow through this area. Highland Shores Boulevard will be reconstructed from the intersection of Briarhill to Twin Coves as part of our Capital Improvement Projects. The project consists of replacing the concrete pavement section with new pavement as well as enhancing drainage, pedestrian and traffic safety, and a roundabout at the Hillside intersection. Bond issuance for this project is anticipated in 2025, with construction expected in 2026.

If you are interested in playing a role in the City, I encourage you to apply to serve on a City Board or Commission. We are currently accepting applications for appointment to our boards and commissions. In September, Council appoints interested residents to the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Community Development Board (which oversees the planning and budget of the 4B sales tax, which is designated for trails and the soccer complex), the Zoning Board of Adjustments, and the Ethics Board. In order to be considered for appointment, you need to fill out an application. All the details and application are available on the City website at highlandvillage.org/volunteer. I can tell you, serving our wonderful City is a very rewarding experience.

Another great way for you to be involved in the City is to stay up to date on what is happening here and be an advocate or ambassador for our wonderful community. The City provides many ways for you to stay informed and aware of projects, initiatives and events. You can sign up for the monthly email newsletter, The Villager and the bi-weekly City Manager’s Report. You can follow the City, Parks, Police, Fire and Highland Village Business Association on Facebook and Instagram.

The City streams public meetings on the website and on its YouTube channel, just go to youtube.com/highlandvillagetx and subscribe to receive notifications when a video is live. At the Notify Me link on the City website you can sign up to receive notifications of events, news, public meetings, and emergency alerts. Be in the know about what is happening in our City and, most importantly, ask me, other Council members or City staff if you have a question about something or want more information. We welcome the opportunity to share information.

The splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Thursdays for maintenance. The Parks Department added new elevated water features, providing for more interactive fun for the kids. Along with the splash pad, there are shade structures along the grassy area, tables and benches, a playground and the treed area south of the splash pad for hammocking or just hanging out on the rock benches. Also over at Pilot Knoll Park, BLUET SUP offers stand-up paddle boarding and kayak rentals.

If you want to stay cool this summer, there are many businesses in Highland Village offering fun indoor adventures like Cheeky Monkeys, Celebration Escape Room, Rev’s Golf Lounge, Color Me Mine, Buff City Soap and, of course, the cool AMC IMAX Theater. You can take in a movie, dine at a local restaurant or shop at one of our many retailers. There really is so much to do in Highland Village! You can learn about our local businesses at thehvba.com.

I look forward to seeing you around this summer – probably somewhere indoors!