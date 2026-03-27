How southern Denton County residents can donate blood in April

Southern Denton County residents have a couple of opportunities to donate blood at upcoming Carter BloodCare blood drives.

The first event will be at Double Oak Town Hall on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Carter BloodCare, donors 16 years old can participate with parental consent and anyone 17 years of age or older can donate on their own.

They must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.

Interested donors can sign up for a time slot at the event’s website.

A second drive will start at 9 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Christian School in Argyle on Tuesday, April 6.

As a thank you for donating, Carter BloodCare will give donors a large quilted tote bag at either event, while supplies last.

In order to attract more donors with type O negative blood, Carter BloodCare will give out $50 e-gift cards to any donors with type O negative for a retailer of their choice.

Type O negative is the universal blood type that supports any patient, including premature and unborn babies.

Carter BloodCare reports that a blood transfusion takes place in the United States every two seconds.

Blood drives like those hosted in southern Denton County and across the nation can help save lives in many ways.

“It saves the lives of children fighting cancer, older adults with age-related issues, people injured in car accidents, trauma patients and many others,” said the organization. “This makes blood donors vital to the health and well-being of the community.”

For more information and to sign up for the blood drive at Liberty Christian, visit the Carter BloodCare blood drive sign up schedule.

To learn more about Carter BloodCare, visit the organization’s website.