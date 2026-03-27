Highland Village motorcyclist killed in Coppell crash

A 49-year-old Highland Village man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Coppell, police said.

The collision occurred about 10:10 a.m. March 25 on North Denton Tap Road between Sandy Lake Road and Fitness Court, according to Coppell police.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, identified as Zoltan Cserni, was traveling southbound when he collided with a 2022 Hyundai SUV that was turning left from the northbound lanes.

Cserni was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and has been cooperating with investigators. No passengers were in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coppell Police Department’s Traffic Division and a regional accident reconstruction team. Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.