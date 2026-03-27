New executive director continues mission of Winning The Fight

When Paige Furin was hired in November 2024 as the new director of programs at Winning The Fight, it didn’t take her long to go above and beyond the role’s standard job description. In fact, one of the first things she told her new bosses, Kathy Travis and the late Kathy O’Keefe, was simple: tell her what they needed, and she would do whatever she could to make it happen.

That service mindset and commitment to substance use prevention, recovery support, and community education quickly became a defining part of her leadership. So when the time came to name a new executive director, Furin was the clear and natural choice. Furin’s appointment—announced via a press release last month—continues the legacy of the organization’s founder and former ED, Kathy O’Keefe, who passed away last year from liver cancer, and signals a thoughtful, steady step forward for Winning The Fight.

“Paige and I were talking about the future a few months ago, and when she told me her goal was to be our Executive Director, we immediately started working toward it,” Kathy Travis said. She is the board President. “I couldn’t be happier and prouder.”

Furin agreed, adding, “I’m honored to step into this role and continue the mission that Winning The Fight was built on. This organization exists because education saves lives, and addiction is a disease, not a moral failing.

“I’m committed to growing our impact while staying true to that foundation.”

Since its inception in 2012, Winning The Fight has spearheaded drug education to area youth, their families, and communities near and far to ensure everyone has the necessary support and resources for those suffering from the disease of addiction. That includes standing in front of large assemblies of middle and high school kids to talk about the dangers of doing drugs. They’ve also worked one-on-one with grieving parents and partnered with law enforcement and other organizations to raise awareness.

Furin has more than seven years of personal recovery and professional experience in substance use treatment, education, and advocacy. Under her leadership, Winning The Fight has continued to expand school-based prevention programming, overdose awareness initiatives, and community training throughout Denton County and surrounding areas.

As Executive Director, Furin will focus on program expansion, sustainable funding, strategic partnerships, and increased community engagement to ensure Winning The Fight remains a trusted leader in prevention and recovery education throughout North Texas.

“Paige has a real passion for what we do, so this absolutely made sense,” Travis added. “When Kathy passed away, I promised her husband, Ben, and her son, Kyle, that I would make sure Winning The Fight keeps going. I would never let anything happen to it or to what Kathy built all those years ago. I know Paige has the same mission.”

For more information about Winning The Fight or upcoming initiatives, including its Winning Strides Derby: Legacy Gala Event on April 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville, visit www.wtf-winningthefight.org. The Strides Derby is the organization’s 15th-anniversary celebration and will honor its past and future.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)