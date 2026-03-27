Kenneth “Scott” Hartwell of Lewisville, loving husband to Trisha, adoring father to Savannah, stepfather to James, older brother to Jamie, Kimberly, and Cody passed away on March 5, 2026.

It is more than difficult to remember and honor a life well-lived in simply a few paragraphs. Scott Hartwell was loved more than words can express. Scott was respected and admired by many. He had a sharp sense of humor, a warm smile, and an easygoing laugh. He was devoted to his family, his faith, and his friends. Scott discovered many passions in his life including music, art, skiing, and travel. He was also well known as an accomplished businessman as the owner of Hartwell’s Nursery. In fact, that is how his story began.

As a young child, Scott loved plants and nature and began growing saplings to sell to friends and neighbors. The seed for Hartwell’s Nursery was planted. His father liked the idea so much that he used Scott’s inspiration to launch Lewisville Garden Center and Fence Company in 1964. Scott would ride his bicycle from the Hartwell home on Surf Street to work alongside his father at the garden center, learning as much as he could about plants, flowers and landscaping, and of course, selling saplings. That garden center eventually blossomed into Hartwell’s Nursery, which has been a cornerstone of the Lewisville community for over 60 years.

In addition to his enthusiasm for plants, Scott enjoyed music. His love for music began at Lewisville High School (Class of 1975) where he played trombone in the marching band. He also came to appreciate art and delighted in adding interesting and unique pieces to his collection throughout the years.

It was during his college career (Texas State University, University of Texas at Arlington, University of North Texas) that Scott was bit by the travel bug. He participated in a month-long study abroad program in Europe, which sparked an enduring curiosity and love for adventure. In the late 1990’s Scott met his travel partner for life, Trisha Diane Parker. Scott and Trisha were married July 20, 2002. Throughout their marriage Scott and Trisha continued to travel. They particularly enjoyed their annual trips to New Orleans for Mardi Gras and were fortunate to experience two memorable and cherished journeys to Rome where a highlight was visiting the Vatican.

In 2004, Scott and Trisha were thrilled to welcome daughter Savannah Evelyn to the family. Their family of four quickly grew to include a lively and treasured bunch of horses, dogs, chickens, and cats. But two special cats must be mentioned: dearly beloved Whoopers and Tux. Both pets were loving companions. At home Whoopers was never far from Scott’s side, and Tux was a constant comforting presence at the nursery.

One can’t think of Scott without also recognizing that he was a faithful Christian servant. A pillar in his life was his commitment to the Catholic church. Scott and Trisha were members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denton where they served the congregation as Eucharistic Ministers. Scott was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

The family is grateful for all the kind, caring people who shared in Scott’s life, especially dear friends Deb Wright, Niles Ladehoff, Randy Mayes, Caroline Berry, Angie Turner (deceased), and Dale Benson (deceased). The family would also like to acknowledge the dedicated and hardworking nursery staff who are more like extended family than employees, especially Thomas and Melissa Holt. To the customers of Hartwell’s Nursery, Scott was honored by your patronage.

Though he will be greatly missed, Scott’s legacy of faith, love, and laughter will continue to live through his family and the many lives he touched.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Minnie and Carl Grube and Rosa and Lorenz Hartwell, and by his father, Ken, in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Trisha; his daughter, Savannah; Trisha’s son, James, and his family; his mother, Evelyn; and his siblings, Jamie, Kimberly, and Cody, along with lifelong best friends, numerous cousins, extended family members, and friends.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Scott’s life will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2255 N. Bonnie Brae St., Denton, TX 76207) on March 30, 2026. Family reflections and words of remembrance will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass and internment at 10:30 a.m.

A reception will follow at Montalcino Estates Clubhouse (4604 Montalcino Blvd., Flower Mound, TX 75022), where we invite close friends and family to gather in celebration of Scott’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Scott’s memory to Keep Lewisville Beautiful, supporting environmental stewardship and the natural beauty of the community he loved.