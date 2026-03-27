Los Caminos in Flower Mound serves up authentic Mexican cuisine and ambiance

Nestled along the southern edge of Flower Mound stands a restaurant that transports guests across the southern border.

Jeffrey Denmon and Bryan Hantes opened Los Caminos Modern Cocina in January 2025 with a goal of serving authentic Mexican food to the Flower Mound community and beyond.

It’s a community, they said, that has helped them succeed.

“It’s such a great community because so much of it is walkable,” Hantes said. “South Flower Mound is just very special.”

The pair met in 2007 and share backgrounds in luxury facilities, fine dining and the beverage industry — experience they drew on to create a distinctive dining experience.

Hantes said their vision for Los Caminos was not to create an exclusive or overly luxurious space, but rather one that reflects the culture of Mexico.

“We’re trying to offer the highest level of hospitality and service while also having fun,” he said. “We want to bring high-quality food, a high level of service and an ambiance you might find in a downtown setting to the suburban market.”

Stepping inside is meant to feel like a stroll through the streets of Mexico City, Tulum or Veracruz.

The menu features dishes such as queso fundido, empanadas de barbacoa, tuna tartare, camarones palomitas (popcorn shrimp) and elote. Other offerings include halibut served with roasted garlic carnival cauliflower, a variety of street-style tacos and a nod to Tex-Mex with filet mignon fajitas.

A house margarita or one of the bar’s specialty cocktails pairs well with the menu.

While Tex-Mex staples remain popular, Hantes said Los Caminos sets itself apart with a focus on authentic Mexican cuisine.

“Other restaurants have a drop of authentic Mexican or combine Tex-Mex with some Southwestern-style cooking and blend it all together,” he said. “We went all in on authentic Mexican to give the community a taste of Mexico.”

The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant offers multiple seating options, including a main dining room, a wraparound bar, a covered climate-controlled patio and a private dining space for events.

Hantes said the size of the space often surprises passersby.

“The parking lot can be a bit deceiving because it seems full, but we have a big restaurant,” he said. “People drive by and don’t think they can get a table, but there’s always a seat.”

That reach extends beyond Flower Mound. Hantes said guests visit from Argyle, Grapevine, Irving, Southlake and even directly from DFW International Airport.

Located in Lakeside DFW at the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway, Los Caminos has become part of what many consider a growing dining destination in Flower Mound.

“This area has become a destination, with a beautiful view of the lake nearby and the Lakeside community building a reputation as a fun place to dine,” Hantes said. “The reach has gone beyond Flower Mound, but the local community has been wonderful, as well.”

Los Caminos does not serve burritos, nachos or quesadillas. Instead, it focuses on delivering high-quality, authentic Mexican cuisine — something that has found a home in Flower Mound.

Los Caminos Modern Cocina is located at 880 International Parkway, Suite 120, Flower Mound. For more information, call 469-850-6161.