The Arts: Flower Mound makes the grade

In 2018, the town of Flower Mound approved a Cultural Arts Master Plan, commissioned under the direction of the Cultural Arts Commission. The plan provides a roadmap for the town’s role in cultural development and outlines strategies for integrating arts, culture and creativity into the community’s quality of life. Among its primary goals were establishing a dedicated staff position focused on arts and cultural programming, developing a signature arts festival and creating a more inclusive cultural environment. The full plan is available at flowermound.gov.

Now, in 2026, as we review the master plan, it’s appropriate to issue an arts report card.

Flower Mound hired Letitia “Tish” Carter as Community and Cultural Arts Manager, fulfilling the plan’s first goal. Under her leadership, the town has expanded its arts programming significantly. Many of today’s regular events and opportunities did not exist in 2018. Grade: A.

The traffic signal box art program has also flourished. Since 2019, 21 artists have wrapped 20 signal boxes throughout town with original designs selected by Carter and the Cultural Arts Commission. Submissions for the 2026 program are open through March 31. Grade: A.

The sixth annual Flower Mound Arts Festival is scheduled for May 9 at Heritage Park. The family-friendly event features live performances, art vendors and hands-on activities. Grade: A.

When the new Town Hall opened in 2019, an art wall was included as part of the master plan. Rotating exhibits are displayed every two months. Due to its popularity, additional art walls have been added at the Library, Senior Center and Community Activity Center. Grade: A.

Another key initiative is the planned arts center on 3.67 acres of town-owned land within the River Walk development. The center is currently in the design phase and is expected to serve as a hub for arts and cultural programming. Grade: A.

These newer initiatives complement established programs such as Chalk the Walk and the Library’s annual Art Party. Grade: A.

Overall, the town’s Arts Report Card earns high marks for recent accomplishments and future plans. The progress made since 2018 provides a strong foundation for continued growth in Flower Mound’s arts community.

To read more about the arts center, general art news, a master calendar for the arts and art events in Flower Mound, explore opportunities to sponsor programs, read articles about art events that are presented by arts groups the town supports, visit Facebook or the Cultural Arts Home Page at flowermound.gov.