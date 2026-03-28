Golf simulators scramble to the tee across southern Denton County

A niche business trend has hit southern Denton County over the past couple of years as golf simulators have suddenly popped up across the region.

What was once considered a training tool for professional golfers has become a major part of the modern golf entertainment industry. Indoor golf venues are now attracting a wide range of customers, from experienced golfers looking to improve their game to casual players looking for a fun social activity.

Green Bird Golf & Entertainment will tee off in Flower Mound next to Old Navy on FM 2499 in April. Besides golf simulators, Green Bird will offer food, a bar and multi-sport arcade games.

In February, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a specific use permit for an indoor recreational facility that features golf simulators and a virtual pickleball option.

The concept, Simpoint, offers some variety to other projects, which mostly revolve around golf simulators with lounge areas that serve food and drinks.

In October 2025, The Argyle Open indoor golf and sports bar began operations along FM 407 at Northlake Commons.

The concept provides professional-level data and more than 200 courses to offer a realistic simulation for guests. It also has different options for games, like “zombie dodgeball” to offer a variety of entertainment.

“It’s super family-friendly and that was our big thing from the very beginning,” said Heather Anthony, wife of owner Nicholas Anthony. “We wanted something in this area that could bring families together, ensure everybody was included and at the same time, is cost effective and has really good food.”

Golf Everywhere is another indoor golf facility that is planned for the northeast corner of FM 2499 and Aberdeen Lane in Flower Mound.

The concept was approved by Flower Mound Town Council in May 2025 and plans to have 12 simulator bays, a short game area, a driving range simulator and a golf instruction and fitness center on the same property.

Owner Myles Vlachos said it won’t be a “golf-tainment” place, rather a “community country club campus intended for everyone.”

The Back Nine Golf, owned locally by Reagan and Adi Bluth, opened in July 2025 at 3913 Long Prairie Rd. in Flower Mound. It claims to be one of the fastest-growing golf simulator franchises in America.

Chief Operating Officer Brady Carlson said the entire idea behind Back Nine Golf is to have a place where people can refine their skills and enjoy the sport during a time that works for their schedule. Players can book a public tee time online and play for a few hours, or choose from several memberships including year contracts and month-to-month.

The Green Room in the Oaks Building along FM 407 in Argyle also opened within the last year.

At The Green Room, guests can use state-of-the-art simulators to play world-famous courses, track every swing and improve with real-time data. The facility offers 24/7 access, allowing working professionals, night-owl competitors and weekend golfers to book a bay on their own schedule. The venue is available for corporate events. Lessons are also offered.

Back in 2023, Highland Village resident Cody Kurtz called his plan to open an indoor golf lounge in Highland Village a “leap of faith,” but he was just a bit ahead of his time on the golf simulator trend.

His concept, Rev’s Golf Lounge, is much smaller than the new projects opening and being planned in 2026 with four simulator bays furnished with a couch and chair.

Luxury residential developments are also getting in on the trend.

Thirty-One Eleven, a luxury apartment complex at Lakeside in Flower Mound with 207 units, features upscale amenities like a 24-hour fitness center and a golf simulator.

Indoor golf venues continue to grow because they provide something traditional golf cannot always offer. Accessibility, convenience, and social engagement all play a role in the success of the concept.