Flower Mound Council approves Golf Everywhere site plan

This week, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a site plan for Golf Everywhere, a new indoor golf facility on FM 2499.

Construction on the 31,471-square-foot indoor golf facility, on the northeast corner of FM 2499 and Aberdeen Lane, is expected to begin this summer. The campus will have 12 simulator bays, a short game area “and the ability to play over 300 rounds of golf a day,” the applicant previously said in a letter to the town.

The company plans to develop some of the rest of the 7.74-acre property with a golf instruction center, fitness center and a restaurant.

Owner Myles Vlachos said previously said in a town meeting that Golf Everywhere won’t be a “golf-tainment” place like TopGolf, or a place with just some simulators and a bar, because it is not intended for casual players.

“When I was thinking about this concept, I wanted to provide everything an actual golf course provides, not to reinvent the game of golf,” Vlachos said.

The facility will have a large driving range simulator (which can accommodate up to 40 people at once) and a 4,500-square-foot putting green. The state-of-the-art simulator bays will have moveable floors to simulate various lies on a real golf course. Customers will be charged by the round, not by the hour. All business will be open to the public with membership options available, in an effort to create a semi-private country club experience.

Vlachos said the campus will cause minimal noise or light pollution. The proposed business hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Golf Everywhere facility received approval for a Specific Use Permit back in December 2023. The Planning & Zoning Commission voted 5-1 last week to recommend approval of the site plan.

On Monday night, Town Council members said they thought the proposed buildings looked too “urban” for Flower Mound, and they took issue with the requested roof pitch variance.

“I see nothing here, to me, that screams ‘leisure, luxury, wellness,'” Council member Ann Martin said. “It looks, to me, like garage bay doors of a warehouse.”

But after further discussion, council members came around. Just before the vote, Martin said she was “feeling better” about the look and feel of the planned development, adding that she hopes it succeeds. Council then voted unanimously to approve the site plan as presented.

Click here for the Golf Everywhere website.