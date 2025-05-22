Harpool Middle School getting new principal

Denton ISD announced earlier this month that it has selected Dylan Taylor as the next principal of Harpool Middle School.

Taylor replaces Dr. Colleen Grindle, who is leaving the position after three years to pursue another opportunity, according to a district news release. Taylor, assistant principal at Rodriguez Middle School since 2021, will assume his role as principal of Harpool beginning July 1.

“This opportunity means the world to me,” Taylor said. “Denton ISD is the only district I have ever served, and I am ecstatic to continue serving at an incredible middle school like Harpool. I plan to continue the excellence at Harpool and build on its rich history of success.”

Taylor began his career as an eighth-grade reading/social studies teacher and coach at Strickland Middle School in 2015. After six years, he became assistant principal of Rodriguez, where he “worked closely with the instructional team to ensure implementation of instructional strategies based on best-practice research,” the district said in a statement.

“Mr. Taylor guided teachers through the Professional Learning Community (PLC) framework based on student data.”

Taylor earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and his master’s in educational leadership from the University of Texas at Arlington. Taylor is married to his wife, Brianna, and they have a 3-year-old son, Theo.

“Mr. Taylor is a dedicated leader who puts the needs of his students and community first,” said Dr. Charlene Parham, Area Superintendent. “He leads with integrity, builds strong relationships and consistently strives to foster a positive and inclusive school culture. We are thrilled that Mr. Taylor is joining the Harpool family.”