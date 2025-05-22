Local events to celebrate and honor Memorial Day in southern Denton County

Memorial Day is coming up and southern Denton County has a way for everyone to celebrate or honor those who have passed while serving the United States.

Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center.

It will have local leaders among the rest of the community to honor the fallen soldiers. Doug Peterson, an Army veteran that served as a pilot in the Vietnam War, will deliver a keynote speech.

Peterson is also an award-winning author and received a Congressional Gold Medal.

Lewisville

Lewisville will hold a Memorial Day event that is also being called Decoration Day. It will be held on Monday starting at 10 a.m. under the Tabernacle of Old Hall Cemetery.

Trophy Club

In Trophy Club, their annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Medlin Cemetery.

It will be a free event that invites the community to come together to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This year, Trophy Club’s mayor and council members, along with a U.S. Army service member, will make speeches. The National Anthem and TAPS will be performed live.