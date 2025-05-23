Town of Double Oak Update – May 2025

Hey there, Double Oak friends — we made it to May! The trees are greener, the air’s a little sweeter and it’s finally that time when being outside feels right. Fun little trivia: May is named after Maia, the Roman goddess of growth — no wonder our yards are working overtime!

From old-school May Day traditions to honoring our heroes on Memorial Day, May is packed with meaning and good memories. Around here, it’s also about backyard cookouts, morning walks and waving at every neighbor you pass. Here’s to a month full of sunshine, smiles and everything that makes Double Oak feel like home!

30 Means 30 in Double Oak: Slowing Down Saves Lives

Our small town of Double Oak is known for its peaceful streets, friendly faces and strong sense of community. However, as FM 407 continues to see more congestion, our town is increasingly being used as a shortcut by non-resident drivers. Roads like Simmons, Cedarcrest and Tanglewood running north-south, and Waketon and Kings Road running east-west, have all become popular routes for those trying to cut through our neighborhoods to move faster east and south — at the expense of our safety.

The impact of this cut-through traffic is real and growing. A recent traffic survey conducted at 100 Kings Road between April 10 and April 23, 2025, recorded nearly 19,000 vehicles traveling through that area alone. Of those drivers, almost half — 47 percent — were exceeding the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour. Nearly 3 percent were traveling over 40 miles per hour, with the highest speed recorded at a staggering 86 miles per hour. Westbound traffic showed a higher rate of violations and more instances of dangerously excessive speeds. These are not just numbers — they represent real threats to the safety of our residents every single day.

Similarly, a traffic study on Simmons Road, conducted from January 15 through February 12, 2025, recorded an even greater volume of 38,302 vehicles traveling through that stretch. Alarmingly, 57 percent of drivers were found to be speeding, with over 21,700 vehicles exceeding the 30 mile per hour limit. More than 600 vehicles were clocked traveling over 40 miles per hour with the highest recorded speed reaching 79 miles per hour.

The trend is even more concerning along Waketon Road. From October 9 to October 16, 2024, a traffic survey recorded 52,229 vehicles on Waketon. Shockingly, 74 percent of drivers exceeded the posted 30 mile per hour limit, meaning over 38,800 vehicles were traveling too fast. Worse still, nearly 4 percent of those vehicles were traveling over 40 miles per hour, with the highest recorded speed reaching 83 miles per hour. Eastbound and westbound traffic both showed widespread disregard for the posted limit, with speeding percentages as high as 79 percent heading westbound.

Taken together, these three surveys reveal a town-wide pattern: over 100,000 vehicles passed through Double Oak’s major cut-through roads in just a matter of weeks, and more than half of those drivers were speeding. Thousands of vehicles were not just barely over the limit — they were dangerously above it, with speeds reaching well beyond what is safe in a residential town. The message is clear: without action, the character and safety of Double Oak are at risk from rising traffic volumes and reckless driving behavior.

Adding to this challenge, a new traffic signal is scheduled to be installed on FM 407 at the entrances to Vickery Park and Williams Ranch. While this signal is necessary to manage new neighborhood traffic, it will cause additional backups for eastbound drivers, stretching congestion further west — likely reaching areas near Tanglewood. As delays on FM 407 increase, the temptation for even more drivers to cut through Double Oak will grow, significantly increasing the traffic load and speeding risks on our residential roads. Planning ahead for this impact is critical to protect our community.

One particularly dangerous area affected by this traffic surge is the intersection of Tanglewood and FM 407. With increased northbound traffic on Tanglewood and growing congestion on FM 407, making a left turn onto FM 407 from Tanglewood has become increasingly risky. In fact, this intersection has seen a noticeable uptick in traffic accidents over the past few months. To help ensure your safety, residents are strongly encouraged to avoid making a left turn directly onto FM 407 from Tanglewood. Instead, a safer alternative route is recommended: proceed west on Mapleleaf Drive, then north on Forest Park Drive, west again on Timberleaf Drive and finally north on Cedarcrest to use the protected traffic light at Cedarcrest and FM 407 to make your left turn. These few extra minutes could be the difference between arriving safely and being involved in a serious accident. Your safety, and the safety of your family, is worth the slight delay.

This is why Double Oak is taking a clear and firm stand. Our Police Department is not only monitoring traffic on key roads like Simmons, Kings, Waketon, Cedarcrest and Tanglewood — they will also be enforcing the 30 mph speed limit with zero tolerance for violations. Residents and visitors should expect our officers to be positive, professional and respectful during all traffic stops. However, if you are pulled over for speeding, failing to use a turn signal, or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign, you should fully expect to receive a citation. No warnings will be issued for these infractions.

It is important to be clear: this enforcement is not about collecting fees from citations — it is about protecting lives. Our goal is to reinforce safe driving habits, preserve the character of our town and send a strong, unmistakable message that Double Oak’s streets demand respect. Every driver traveling through our town must understand: traffic laws are not optional here. They are essential for safeguarding the families, children and residents who call Double Oak home.

Thank you for helping keep Double Oak safe. 30 Means 30!

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].