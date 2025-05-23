Highland Village approves $2M water line project

At its May 13 meeting, the Highland Village City Council approved a contract for nearly $2 million for a Water Line Replacement Project.

The $1,921,655 agreement was awarded to Dickerson Construction Company, according to a city news release. The project, identified in the Utility CIP and funded through the Utility Fund, will replace the existing water lines along Oak Street, Cedar Drive, Edgewood Drive, Lakeland Drive, Merriman Drive and Gayle Lane with 8” PVC pipe, which is more resilient, not susceptible to corrosion and cracking, and is approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The installation of a new storm drain line along Gayle Lane is also part of the project. Construction on the Water Line Replacement Project will begin this summer, according to the city.