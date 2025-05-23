3 Flower Mound schools get new principals

Earlier this month, Lewisville ISD announced the appointments of four new principals, including three at Flower Mound schools.

Donald Elementary

April Kenely has been named the new principal of The LISD STEM Academy at Donald Elementary, according to a district news release. Kenely most recently served as principal of Garden Ridge Elementary, a position she held for three years.

“I am honored to join the Donald Elementary community and excited to continue the school’s legacy of innovation and excellence in STEM education,” Kenely said. “I look forward to building strong relationships with students, staff, and families as we work together to empower every learner.”

Kenely began her career in public education in 1996 as a first-grade teacher in Lakewood, Washington, teaching various elementary grade levels before moving to Allen in 2004, according to LISD. She joined Frisco ISD in 2009 and taught first, second and third grade before moving to Richardson ISD as a campus reading specialist and instructional coach. In 2017, she joined campus administration at Anderson Elementary in Allen ISD. She was named principal of Garden Ridge in 2022.

“Mrs. Kenely brings a strong commitment to innovation and student success,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “Her energy and experience will serve the Donald Elementary community well, and I’m excited to see how she leads the Dolphins into their next chapter.”

Kenely received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Portland, her Master’s of Education from the University of Washington and Principal Certification from Lamar University.

Forest Vista Elementary

Leslye Mitchell was named the new principal of Forest Vista Elementary. Mitchell most recently served as principal of Highland Village Elementary, a position she held for 11 years.

“I am honored and excited to join the Forest Vista Elementary community,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to building strong relationships with students, staff, and families as we continue the tradition of excellence and create new opportunities for growth and success.”

Mitchell began her career in public education in 1987 where she taught physical education and 5th-grade social studies in Abilene ISD. She joined LISD in 1998 as an elementary counselor at Morningside Elementary. In 2008, she became an assistant principal at Morningside before being named principal of Highland Village in 2014.

“Mrs. Mitchell is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to fostering a nurturing and inclusive learning environment,” Rapp said. “Her dedication to student success and her collaborative spirit make her an excellent fit for the Forest Vista community. I am confident that under her guidance, the Eagles will soar to new heights.”

Mitchell received her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master’s of Education in School Counseling from Abilene Christian University. She also received her Master’s of Education in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas.

McKamy Middle School

Kristen Tufnell was named the new principal of McKamy Middle School. Tufnell, a familiar face in the McKamy community, brings more than a decade of experience as an educator and leader in LISD.

“Kristen is a dedicated, student-centered leader with a deep understanding of our district’s culture and values,” Rapp said. “Her leadership experience, combined with her passion for supporting both students and staff, makes her the perfect fit to lead McKamy into its next chapter.”

Tufnell began her educational career in LISD in 2008 as a Special Education Paraprofessional at Degan Elementary and began teaching and coaching in 2010 at Hedrick Middle School and later McKamy Middle School. Since 2019, she has held various campus leadership roles, including assistant principal at Forestwood Middle School and associate principal at both Flower Mound 9th Grade Campus and Flower Mound High School. In these roles, she led initiatives around staff development, academic programming, and student services, while also overseeing areas such as special education, professional learning communities (PLCs), UIL academics and robotics, according to the district.

“I am honored to return to McKamy and serve this incredible community in a new role,” Tufnell said. “McKamy has always held a special place in my heart, and I’m excited to continue building on its strong tradition of academic excellence, supportive culture, and commitment to student growth.”

Tufnell holds a bachelor’s degree in Social Science and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies. She has also participated in multiple LISD leadership development programs, including the district’s Leadership Cohort and Aspiring Principals Cohort.