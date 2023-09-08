Friday, September 8, 2023
Indoor golf lounge to open in Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
62
Digital rendering of the future Rev's Golf Lounge in Highland Village. (Image courtesy of Cody Kurtz)

Rev’s Golf Lounge will open this fall in Highland Village.

Owner Cody Kurtz, 31, said he got the idea for Rev’s late last year after visiting a golf lounge and bar in another state. He has played and liked golf since a young age, and it inspired him to change his career as a wedding photographer and bring something similar to his home of Highland Village.

“It’s a huge leap of faith, but we’re excited to bring something to the community that hopefully brings a lot of people together,” he said.

Rev’s, an abbreviated version of the words Reveler’s or Revival, will have four golf simulators by Full Swing, and each bay will have a couch and chair with room enough for four or five people, available to rent at hourly rates. The simulators will offer full rounds at PGA Tour courses, fun games and more.

“We’re offering the opportunity to play pro-level courses in air conditioning in a timeframe that usually works for everybody,” Kurtz said. “You could play 18 holes in about 45 minutes.”

Kurtz said he hopes to open by early or mid-October. He hopes to eventually have a bar to serve guests, but at first, it will be BYOB.

Rev’s Golf Lounge will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-9 p.m. Sunday at 2250 FM 407, Suite 140, in the Highland Village Town Center.

Click here for more information.

