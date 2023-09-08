Double Oak Police Beat

06/16/2023-Suspicous Person-100-Blk Meadowknoll Dr.-Person going through trash on trash day. Thought it was suspicious.

06/16/2023-Theft-200-Blk Meadowknoll Dr-Car left unlocked, unknown suspect(s) took items from car.

06/17/2023-Suspicious Person-8500-Blk Justin Rd-Subject was asleep in vehicle by a closed business. Friend came and picked her up.

06/18/2023-Suspicious Person-8100-Blk Justin Rd-Subject fishing in pond-all good, subject left.

06/20/2023-Juvenile Complaint-Highview Dr/Cross Timbers-Juveniles on golf cart.

06/20/2023-Vehicle Complaint-100-Blk S. Woodland Trl-Kids driving golf carts.

06/21/2023-Ordinance Violation-200-Blk Cedarcrest Ln-Solicitors in area.

06/22/2023-Agency Assist BVPD-900-Blk S. Berry Trail-Newspaper delivery driver fell asleep.

06/26/2023-Agency Assist BVPD-1200-Blk Rockgate Rd-Assisted Bartonville PD with subject who was terminated from job, causing problems.

06/28/2023-Agency Assist DCSO-5200-Blk Windsor Ln-Lost child/kidnapping-couldn’t locate kid, thought child was kidnapped, kid was located hiding in cabinet.

07/04/2023-Agency Assist/Criminal Mischief DCSO-8300-Blk Victoria Ln-Car hitting trash cans in neighborhood.

07/05/2023-Fireworks Complaint-100-Blk Lake Trail-caller thinks kids set off fireworks.

07/07/2023-Animal Complaint-200-Blk Valley View Trl-Dog got out, chased a child, bit a person, Animal Control was called.

07/08/2023-Animal Complaint-Twin Lakes/Kings Rd-Caller wanted to call about a person walking 2 dogs without being on a leash.

07/10/2023-Criminal Trespass-300-Blk Lake Trail-Male subject fishing at pond.

07/10/2023-Agency Assist BVPD-Indecent Exposure-Male driving around holding his thingy.

07/14/2023-Criminal Mischief-300-Blk Oak Trail Dr-Someone put a foul odor spray in the complainant’s trashcan.

07/15/2023-911 HangUp-300-Blk E. Carruth Lane-Caller was upset at the call-taker for not being a vet when his pet was having an emergency. Officer arrived, animal was fine and not having any medical emergency.