Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Double Oak Police Beat

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2

06/16/2023-Suspicous Person-100-Blk Meadowknoll Dr.-Person going through trash on trash day. Thought it was suspicious.

06/16/2023-Theft-200-Blk Meadowknoll Dr-Car left unlocked, unknown suspect(s) took items from car.

06/17/2023-Suspicious Person-8500-Blk Justin Rd-Subject was asleep in vehicle by a closed business. Friend came and picked her up.

06/18/2023-Suspicious Person-8100-Blk Justin Rd-Subject fishing in pond-all good, subject left.

06/20/2023-Juvenile Complaint-Highview Dr/Cross Timbers-Juveniles on golf cart.

06/20/2023-Vehicle Complaint-100-Blk S. Woodland Trl-Kids driving golf carts.

06/21/2023-Ordinance Violation-200-Blk Cedarcrest Ln-Solicitors in area.

06/22/2023-Agency Assist BVPD-900-Blk S. Berry Trail-Newspaper delivery driver fell asleep.

06/26/2023-Agency Assist BVPD-1200-Blk Rockgate Rd-Assisted Bartonville PD with subject who was terminated from job, causing problems.

06/28/2023-Agency Assist DCSO-5200-Blk Windsor Ln-Lost child/kidnapping-couldn’t locate kid, thought child was kidnapped, kid was located hiding in cabinet.

07/04/2023-Agency Assist/Criminal Mischief DCSO-8300-Blk Victoria Ln-Car hitting trash cans in neighborhood.

07/05/2023-Fireworks Complaint-100-Blk Lake Trail-caller thinks kids set off fireworks.

07/07/2023-Animal Complaint-200-Blk Valley View Trl-Dog got out, chased a child, bit a person, Animal Control was called.

07/08/2023-Animal Complaint-Twin Lakes/Kings Rd-Caller wanted to call about a person walking 2 dogs without being on a leash.

07/10/2023-Criminal Trespass-300-Blk Lake Trail-Male subject fishing at pond.

07/10/2023-Agency Assist BVPD-Indecent Exposure-Male driving around holding his thingy.

07/14/2023-Criminal Mischief-300-Blk Oak Trail Dr-Someone put a foul odor spray in the complainant’s trashcan.

07/15/2023-911 HangUp-300-Blk E. Carruth Lane-Caller was upset at the call-taker for not being a vet when his pet was having an emergency. Officer arrived, animal was fine and not having any medical emergency.

Previous articleHigh School Football Scoreboard
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.