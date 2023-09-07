Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
5

Euless Trinity 59, Marcus 49

The struggles continued for Marcus on Thursday night, but not before it put up a heck of a fight, as the Marauders fell 59-49 in its final non-district game to Trinity.

Marcus trailed 7-0 early the first quarter, before Brock Golwas tied it up on a 2-yard run.

The Trojans scored another touchdown and led 14-7 at the end of one.

With 6:07 remaining in the second quarter, Dane Parlin connected with Isaiah Keliikipi on a 21-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 14.

 

Trinity scored again, but Marcus came right back to tie it up when Parlin hit Karic Grennan on a 12-yard pass to make it 21-21.

The Trojans scored 10 unanswered points to give them a 31-21 lead, but Marcus cut the deficit to three when Golwas broke a 33-yard touchdown run.

The Marauders took their first lead of the night with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter, when Parlin hit Rhett Garza on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-31 Marcus.

Trinity regained the lead three minutes later, but Parlin and Garza hooked up again, this time on a 72-yard bomb to make it 42-38 Marcus.

The Trojans scored again to make it 45-42 early in the fourth quarter.

Not to be outdone, Marcus drove 75 yards on its next drive and scored on a 6-yard run from Mason Jones to give the Marauders a 49-45 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Trinity scored twice late to make it 59-49 Trojans.

Marcus (0-3,0-0) will be in its bye week next week and will open district competition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at home against Hebron.

Please check back on Friday night for more local scores.

Previous articleLocal preschool in urgent need of donations for new A/C unit
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.