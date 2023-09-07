High School Football Scoreboard

Euless Trinity 59, Marcus 49

The struggles continued for Marcus on Thursday night, but not before it put up a heck of a fight, as the Marauders fell 59-49 in its final non-district game to Trinity.

Marcus trailed 7-0 early the first quarter, before Brock Golwas tied it up on a 2-yard run.

The Trojans scored another touchdown and led 14-7 at the end of one.

With 6:07 remaining in the second quarter, Dane Parlin connected with Isaiah Keliikipi on a 21-yard touchdown pass to knot the game at 14.

Trinity scored again, but Marcus came right back to tie it up when Parlin hit Karic Grennan on a 12-yard pass to make it 21-21.

The Trojans scored 10 unanswered points to give them a 31-21 lead, but Marcus cut the deficit to three when Golwas broke a 33-yard touchdown run.

The Marauders took their first lead of the night with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter, when Parlin hit Rhett Garza on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-31 Marcus.

Trinity regained the lead three minutes later, but Parlin and Garza hooked up again, this time on a 72-yard bomb to make it 42-38 Marcus.

The Trojans scored again to make it 45-42 early in the fourth quarter.

Not to be outdone, Marcus drove 75 yards on its next drive and scored on a 6-yard run from Mason Jones to give the Marauders a 49-45 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Trinity scored twice late to make it 59-49 Trojans.

Marcus (0-3,0-0) will be in its bye week next week and will open district competition at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at home against Hebron.

